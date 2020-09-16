Fitchburg
LeoPaul "Paul" Desrosiers, 68, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away in his home, surrounded by family, as he had wished on September 14th. He passed away peacefully after a long struggle with cancer. Paul enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a great appreciation for nature and all animals. He took meticulous care of his gardens, plants, and flowers. He enjoyed watching birds at his many feeders and spending time walking his dog, and best friend, Muttley through Coggshall Park.
He joins his son Kyle James Desrosiers along with his Mother, Father and half-sister Mona in heaven. He leaves behind his daughters Jessica Castro and Jennifer Fitzgerald, Sons-In-Law Antonio Castro and Peter Fitzgerald, along with his five beautiful grandchildren that he cherished deeply. He also leaves his loving, longtime girlfriend Kendra Laviolette, his sisters Michele Desrosiers and RanDell Knight, Brother-In-Law John Webber, along with his lifelong friend Mary Leger.
"In the end there is no amount of gold, there is no amount of silver that matters. There is only family, friends, and memories." (LPD 2019). Paul was loved by many and will forever remain in our hearts.
If desired, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
