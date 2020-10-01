1/1
Leslie A. Parmenter
1933 - 2020
of Shirley

Shirley

Leslie A. Parmenter, 87, of Shirley, died Monday morning, September 28, 2020, in St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton after a courageous battle with heart disease and cancer.

Leslie was born in Shirley, on April 22, 1933, a son of the late Charles and Blanche (Paige) Parmenter. He grew up in Leominster and had resided in Shirley for over 60 years. He was a Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Leslie was employed as a maintenance supervisor at the George Frost Company for 30 years.

He enjoyed flea markets, collecting tools and candlepin bowling. He was an avid Red Sox and Celtics fan and loved to go on long rides with his Wife and brother-in-law Pete.

His wife of 63 years, Alice R. (Lambert) Parmenter died in 2019. He leaves a daughter, Catherine O'Donnell and her husband Edward of Leominster; two brothers, Everett Parmenter of Leominster and Roger Parmenter of Newburyport; nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

In addition to his wife Leslie was predeceased by a son David Parmenter of Lunenburg who died in 2005, two daughters, Patricia Parmenter of Shirley who died in 2013 and Debra Parmenter of Shirley who died in 1957; a grandson, Joseph Campbell who died in 2019; a brother Charles Parmenter and a sister Florence Souther.

Calling hours will be held in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), Ayer on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10AM to 12PM followed by a burial with full military honors at 1 PM in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. Social distancing guidelines and face coverings will be practiced for all services.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
OCT
5
Burial
01:00 PM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
