AshbyLeslie E. (Andy) Anderson, 85, of Ashby, MA died after a short illness on Sunday April 5th, 2020. He was born in Belvidere, Illinois on May 15, 1934. He was the son of Earl C. & Marjorie (Covey) Anderson. Les graduated from North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL, in 1952. He served in the US Army and was stationed at several different bases before ending up at Fort Devens in Ayer, MA. While in Massachusetts he met and married his wife Ethel V. (Kyto) Anderson who predeceased him in 2015. They were married for 57 years. Les worked at the Micro Tool Co. in Ashby for over 35 years. He was very mechanically inclined. He could use his tools to build or repair most anything. Les was the ultimate family man. He was dedicated to providing help and guidance for his children and grandchildren in any way he could. He served as a Cub Scout leader for Pack 27 in Ashby. He also served as a Little League coach in Ashby for many years. His children were involved in music and Les and Ethel attended hundreds of concerts, musicals and drum corps competitions to support their efforts. He also enjoyed following the Red Sox and spending time with his cats. In recent years Les became very active in his church. He was a member of the Townsend United Methodist Church. He is survived by four children; a son Richard and his wife Ruth of Rindge, NH, a daughter Kathleen Faur of Fitchburg, MA, a son Donald and his wife Rebecca of Ashby, MA and a son Kenneth of Fitchburg, MA. He also leaves a brother Louis C. Anderson and his wife Mabel of Poplar Grove, IL, 5 grandsons, Joseph Faur Jr., Craig Faur, Nicholas Anderson, Nathanael Anderson, Noah Anderson & 10 nieces and nephews. He also leaves his constant companion, Judith Bureau of Townsend. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert E. Anderson and David C. Anderson.Because of the times, there will be no calling hours. A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Ashby.