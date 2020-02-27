|
formerly of Hubbardston & Framingham
Leominster
Leslie "Les" L. Longworth III, 57, of Leominster and formerly of Hubbardston and Framingham died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25th.
He graduated from Framingham North in 1982. He completed Computers and Information Systems from Central New England College in 1987. Leslie was a Senior Programmer at Cerner for 25 years. He previously worked at DAKA.
He leaves behind his wife Karen, and his son Max, both of whom he adored. He also leaves his two stepsons, Kevin and Mark Cerritelli of Leominster; two sisters, Kris Thornton of Marlboro and Suzanne Delius of Royal Oak, Michigan; a brother Adam Longworth and wife Maureen Longworth of Lakeland, FL, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his mother Jane Longworth and his best and most loyal friend Fred Gormley.
He was predeceased by his father Leslie L. Longworth Jr.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Monday, March 2 from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Leo's Cemetery.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020