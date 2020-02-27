Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Brandon Funeral Home
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Longworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie L. "Les" Longworth III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie L. "Les" Longworth III Obituary
formerly of Hubbardston & Framingham

Leominster

Leslie "Les" L. Longworth III, 57, of Leominster and formerly of Hubbardston and Framingham died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25th.

He graduated from Framingham North in 1982. He completed Computers and Information Systems from Central New England College in 1987. Leslie was a Senior Programmer at Cerner for 25 years. He previously worked at DAKA.

He leaves behind his wife Karen, and his son Max, both of whom he adored. He also leaves his two stepsons, Kevin and Mark Cerritelli of Leominster; two sisters, Kris Thornton of Marlboro and Suzanne Delius of Royal Oak, Michigan; a brother Adam Longworth and wife Maureen Longworth of Lakeland, FL, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his mother Jane Longworth and his best and most loyal friend Fred Gormley.

He was predeceased by his father Leslie L. Longworth Jr.

Longworth

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Monday, March 2 from 5-7pm. The funeral will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Saint Leo's Cemetery.



View the online memorial for Leslie "Les" L. Longworth III
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -