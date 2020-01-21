|
|
Beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother
Leominster-Leslie Leo Harris, 68, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was the husband of the late Teresa (Tourigny) Harris who died in 2008.
Leslie leaves two sons, Timothy Harris and his wife Michelle, Matthew Harris and his wife Catherine; six grandsons, Christopher Harris, Collin Harris, Steven Harris, Michael Harris, Andrew Harris and Carter Harris; one granddaughter, Madison Harris; two great-grandsons, Parker Harris and Jaxon Harris all of Leominster; one brother, Kenny Harris of Leominster; three sisters, Judy Gorneault of Fl, Ann Gonzalez of Gardner and Linda Harris of Belchertown and many nieces and nephews.
Leslie was born in Leominster, a son of the late Edward L. and Loretta (Cote) Harris. He lived in Leominster all his life and was a graduate of Leominster High School. He worked as a machinist for Rand Whitney for 30 years and for Boutwell Owens for 10 years before his retirement. He loved playing bingo, trips to the casino, animals, the New England Sports teams, high school sports and gardening. His family was a very important part of his life as they will miss him greatly.
Leslie's funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA.
Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster, MA.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leslie's name to the American Kidney Foundation @ https://www.kidney.org/donation or the American Diabetes Association @ https://www.diabetes.org/donate
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
View the online memorial for Leslie Leo Harris
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020