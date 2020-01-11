|
Leslie Stephen "Red" Tobin died peacefully on January 9, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1925 to Ethel (Stevens) and Harry Tobin in Milo, Maine. He attended schools in Milo and Brownville, Maine.
Leslie joined the Navy in April of 1942 and was a ship's cook until his separation in March 1946. After serving in World War II, he was called back to service during the Korean War in April of 1951 and served until July 1952. In addition to his cooking skills, he was a boxer with the US Boxing Team in Miami, Florida. He also worked for a bread company in Miami for two winters.
Leslie married Therese M. Hebert on November 16, 1957 in Leominster. Leslie worked for CNW Fabrications in Gardner, MA for 34 years and ended his career as a general foreman of the entire shop. He retired October 1985.
He was an avid fisherman receiving many accolades from Sportsmen's magazines such as Field and Stream for the many prized fish he caught. He won several first place gold pins for these accomplishments. He was a field tester for Mitchell, Fred Abagas, and Mepps Spinners. Because of the many prize-winning fish he caught and acknowledgements from various sportsmen magazines, he did not have to purchase any fishing supplies for ten years. In addition to fishing at various lakes in Massachusetts, he spent many years at his cherished fishing camp on Britch Island in Jackman, Maine.
Leslie was a life-time member of the Leominster Sportsmen's Association; a lifetime member of the Elks where he played pool on an almost daily basis; a member of the Wachusett Chess Club where he was an avid player and was always willing to share his knowledge of chess with beginning chess players. Leslie roller skated nightly at Whalom Park for many years. He was a member of the American Motorcycle Association, Westminster Fly Fishing Club (17 years), and tied thousands of fishing flies. He sold the flies and gave many away as gifts.
Leslie taught Christian Doctrine to high school students for approximately ten years for St. Leo's, Diocese of Worcester.
He and his wife Therese of 62 years were among the founding members of the Wachusett Organ Society. This organization provided many entertaining trips and activities and wonderful music.
Leslie and Therese took many trips to Maine to enjoy the ocean and visit family. While in Maine, they stopped at York Beach for a fresh Maine lobster roll.
Leslie was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Francis, and two sisters, Hazel M. Miller and Florence M. McCarty. He is survived by his wife, his brother-in law, Paul Hebert and his wife, Judy, his sister-in laws, Laurette Loiselle and Pauline Hayes as well as many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Therese was the love of Leslie's life. She was a spirited, wonderful wife. He admired her kindness toward others and willingness to help anyone in need. Leslie appreciated the way Therese always found the goodness in all the people she met. Leslie and Therese led a full and happy life.
Leslie's family wishes to thank the excellent staff of Manor on the Hill for his care and the compassionate care from Kindred Hospice.
Leslie's funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home will precede the funeral from 9:30 - 10:30 am. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020