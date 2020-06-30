FitchburgLester S. Lacki, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 27 at the Fairlawn Rehab. Hospital in Worcester. Lester was born on December 10, 1944 in Worcester a son of the late Stanley and Julia (Rzeszutko) Lacki. Lester is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (Welch) Lacki of Fitchburg, son, Lester Lacki and his wife MaryAlyce of Athol, daughter in law and movie pal, Stephanie Lacki of Baldwinville. Granddaughter and ice cream buddy Krista Lacki and other grandchildren Joey, Zachary and Dillon Sawyer, Sean and Jessica Lacki. Lester was predeceased by his son Christopher Lacki March 2020.Lester was a graduate of West Boylston Senior High and he served his country in the US Navy 1962-1966. He attended URI and graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College with a degree in Fire Science.Lester was member of the Fitchburg Fire Department serving from October, 1976 and retiring in May of 2008. Lester was a member of the American Legion Post 151 in Leominster and the Leominster Sportsman Club. He enjoyed tent camping, hiking, movies and reading. He loved his Newfoundland Sasha.He was terrific story teller and loved anything to do with Snoopy.LackiA graveside service with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon at a time to be announced. Memorial donations in memory of Lester may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929