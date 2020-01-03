Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Family of Nazareth Church
750 Union St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Letizia Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Letizia M. Reynolds


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Letizia M. Reynolds Obituary
of Fitchburg, MA; 51

FITCHBURG

Letizia M. (Salamone) Reynolds, 51 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully December 31, 2019 in Leominster Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born July 12,1968 in Sicily, daughter of Filippo and Lucia (Cucchiara) Salamone. She was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School Class of 1986 and then attended and graduated from Fitchburg State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

Letizia had suffered from Multiple Sclerosis for thirty –five years and never let it stop her from doing the things she wanted to do. She worked as a Temp agent for Encore Staffing over fifteen years. She was an active member of the National M S Society and President of the Local Chapter. In 1994 She along with her husband Jim and her mother Lucia, started a annual celebration of life for the M S Society and American Diabetes Association. She was always thinking positive ,she always wanted to help others and had that radiant smile every day.

She had many friends that will dearly miss her.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, James W. Reynolds, her sisters, Damiana M. and husband Steven Maloof of Hanover, MA, Angela M. and husband Robert Kay of Leominster, MA, nieces, Lisa and Leanne, Julie and Morgan Reynolds, nephews David, Collin Reynolds , many aunts , uncles and cousins both here and in Italy, her mother and father –in-law, Barbara and James Reynolds, her Godmother Maryann Michaelian and her brother –in-law Thomas Reynolds.

Reynolds

Her funeral services are as follows. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 11:30a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. A calling hour will be prior to the funeral Mass at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Ave., Waltham MA, 02154.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario – director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Letizia M. Reynolds
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Letizia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -