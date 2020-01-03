|
Letizia M. (Salamone) Reynolds, 51 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully December 31, 2019 in Leominster Hospital with her loving family at her side.
She was born July 12,1968 in Sicily, daughter of Filippo and Lucia (Cucchiara) Salamone. She was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School Class of 1986 and then attended and graduated from Fitchburg State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.
Letizia had suffered from Multiple Sclerosis for thirty –five years and never let it stop her from doing the things she wanted to do. She worked as a Temp agent for Encore Staffing over fifteen years. She was an active member of the National M S Society and President of the Local Chapter. In 1994 She along with her husband Jim and her mother Lucia, started a annual celebration of life for the M S Society and American Diabetes Association. She was always thinking positive ,she always wanted to help others and had that radiant smile every day.
She had many friends that will dearly miss her.
She is survived by her husband of twenty-four years, James W. Reynolds, her sisters, Damiana M. and husband Steven Maloof of Hanover, MA, Angela M. and husband Robert Kay of Leominster, MA, nieces, Lisa and Leanne, Julie and Morgan Reynolds, nephews David, Collin Reynolds , many aunts , uncles and cousins both here and in Italy, her mother and father –in-law, Barbara and James Reynolds, her Godmother Maryann Michaelian and her brother –in-law Thomas Reynolds.
Her funeral services are as follows. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 11:30a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. A calling hour will be prior to the funeral Mass at the funeral home from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101 First Ave., Waltham MA, 02154.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario – director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020