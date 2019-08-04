|
|
04/22/1948 – 07/31/2019
Leominster, MA
Linda A. Kirouac, primarily a lifelong resident of Leominster, MA passed away on July 31st at home with her loving husband, Robert Kirouac, Jr. (Buba), after a 4-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Linda was a 1966 graduate of Leominster High School. In 1968 she got married and had two girls. Since graduating she had held various office support positions with several local companies; Elena Dress, R&M Manufacturing, Camper's Inn and most recently, Leominster Credit Union. Whether at school or work Linda readily developed friendships that lasted throughout the years. In 1979 she met her current husband and they've been married since 1986.
She was a 20-year cancer survivor and annually participated in and supported the Relay for Life via the Night Owls team that her daughter Lora established in 1994 in honor of Linda's mother Barbara Peloquin, who had passed from Acute Leukemia 1993.
To say that Linda enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox is a bit of an understatement. Additionally, she held the title of #1 fan with her daughter Lora's softball teams in the Leominster Women's and Co-ed leagues, which her son-in-law, 2 of her grand-daughter's and one of her grandson's also play on.
Her other hobby included hand crafting beautiful stained-glass pieces for family and friends.
These pastimes held no candle to her true passion - the need to take care of those she loved. She was selfless and generous to a fault. Her family and close friends were very lucky to have such a feisty, steadfast, wonderful, supportive person in their lives. Her absence will be felt by many.
Linda is predeceased by her father Roland Peloquin and her mother Barbara (Kibling) Peloquin and leaves behind her husband of 33 years Robert Kirouac, Jr., her daughter Lisa Nugent and fiancé Mike Nelson, her daughter Lora Grimley and her husband Kevin Grimley, her grandchildren, Cole and Rachel Nugent, Karley and Devin Grimley and Emma and Bailey Nelson and a large wonderfully caring, extended family of Bisceglias, Peloquins, Kirouacs and her faithful Staffordshire Mysti.
Her immediate family would like to extend special thanks and sincere gratitude to all those who have supported her throughout the last 4 years, Kelly Gosselin and Barbara Wilson and the entire crew over at the Health Alliance Cancer Center, Mary Charpentier and Paula Lanciani for their unwavering support and all the rides, Nancy Gauthier and Debi Cormier for their emotional support, the folks at Leominster Credit Union and countless others who were there for her and her family, we thank you all.
Kirouac
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Leominster Elks on August 10th from 11am – 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following: The Cancer Center, Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital, 60 Hospital Drive, Leominster, MA 01453. When submitting donations please make note that it is in honor of Linda Kirouac. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Linda A. Kirouac
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2019