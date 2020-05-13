Loving Wife, Mother, GrandmotherLeominsterLinda Ann (Cote) Vezina, 71 passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 from Covid-19. Linda was born in Leominster October 19, 1948 the daughter of Robert and Rita (Cormier) Cote and was raised in Leominster, graduating from Leominster High School in 1967. Linda was strong in her faith, she served as a Eucharist Minister for many years at Holy Family of Nazareth Church. She always supported her children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She would always be there showing her support and pride. Her favorite things in life were spending time with her family, and enjoying family holidays. She was so very loved by all and will be greatly missed. Linda worked as a hairdresser for many years, she also worked in different area schools in the cafeteria. Linda enjoyed her time at Leominster Hospital as a technician in the labor in delivery. Her favorite job was working beside her husband in the family crane business. She was married for 46 years to the love of her life, the late Claude B. Vezina, who passed in 2015. She leaves two sons, Christopher Vezina and his wife, Jodie of Athol and their children, Jasmine, Christopher Jr., Chelsea, Jeremy and Joel Colburn; Curt Vezina and his son Logan of Leominster; a brother Phil Cote and wife Diane of Sterling and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Bobby.VezinaA Mass and Celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date, to be announced.