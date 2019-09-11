|
Linda Emily (Kelpus) Barrows, age 72, of Fitchburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2019 in Leominster, MA. She was born to the late Frank Kelpus and Emily (Caisse) Kelpus on July 12, 1947 in Groton, MA and grew up in Pepperell, MA before moving to Fitchburg as a young girl.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 56 years, John Frank Barrows, Jr., her children John Barrows III, of Fitchburg, MA; Joann (Barrows) Howes, and her husband Seth Howes, of Milford, MA; Douglas Barrows of Fitchburg, MA; and her grandson, Shane Howes of Milford.
She also leaves two sisters, Sheri (Kelpus) Jordan, and her husband, Philip Jordan of Fitchburg, MA; Julie (Kelpus) Lovewell, and her husband Gary Lovewell, of Falmouth, MA; her nephew Kenneth Barrows and his wife, Lori (Siart) Barrows; and many nieces, nephews, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Karen (Kelpus) Hinkle of Owasso, OK; and brother Stephen Kelpus of Fitchburg, MA .
A loving wife, mother, and grammy, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and working in her flower garden. She was a dedicated sports fan and cheered for the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you please consider making a donation to the ASPCA in Linda's memory.
All services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
