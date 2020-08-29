Leominster
Linda Joyce (Hall) King, 76 years old died peacefully on August 25, 2020 at U-Mass Medical Center in Worcester surrounded by her family. She was born in Fitchburg on June 8, 1944 and spent her entire life in the Fitchburg – Leominster area. Linda graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1962 and was employed by Sterilite Corporation as a manager in their retail merchandise store. She loved her annual walks on Hampton Beach and especially enjoyed being near family. She is predeceased by her parents, Emerson M. and Althea M. (Comley) Hall and brothers, Wayne and Dale Hall. Linda is survived by her daughter Stephanie Santangelo, brother Keith Hall (Lisa) of Winchendon, sister Wendy Hall of Fitchburg, grandson Nathan LaLancette of Fitchburg and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins. There are no calling hours and burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
