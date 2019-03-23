Linda J. (LeBlanc) Stevenson

of Townsend, formerly of Lunenburg



TOWNSEND - Linda J. (LeBlanc) Stevenson, 81, of Townsend, formerly of Lunenburg, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.



Her husband of 37 years, Warren J. Stevenson Jr., died in August 1994.



Mrs. Stevenson was born in Fitchburg, November 10, 1937, the youngest of six children born to Lester and Viola (Leazott) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Lunenburg High School., Class of 1955. She has resided in Townsend for 56 years.



Mrs. Stevenson was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Maplewood Golf Course in Lunenburg. She enjoyed working in her garden, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.



She leaves her son, Craig W. Stevenson and his wife, Cheryl, of Lunenburg; two daughters, Donna J. Stevenson of Groton, Lori V. Stevenson of Lunenburg; two sisters, Carol Maki of Lunenburg, Diane Chapman of Ashburnham; ten grandchildren, Melissa Senecal, Tim Roberts, Kyle Stevenson, Krysty Hagemeyer, Ryan Stevenson, Michael Stevenson, Alex Stevenson, Sean Stevenson, Danielle Coates, Adam Poirier; eight great-grandchildren; Cody Weston, Hannah Senecal, Olivia Senecal, Mya Hagemeyer, Warren Stevenson, Wyatt Stevenson, Ava Coates and Drea Poirier.



STEVENSON - Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence. Burial will be private.



Calling hours are 4-7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary