Linda Joan Mattila
of Ashburnham
Linda Joan Mattila, 79, of Ashburnham, died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Wachusett Manor in Gardner, MA.
Linda was born in Fitchburg, on Sept. 13, 1940, the daughter of the late U. John Pera and the late Laila (Lehtonen) Pera. Linda dedicated her life as a CNA caring for and loving the children at the Sarita Hope Learning Center of Fitchburg and Seven Hills Pediatric Center in Groton.
She leaves four daughters, Wanda Krysil and her husband, William Richard of Ashburnham; Lisa Mattila and her husband, Paul Shepardson of Pittsfield, MA; Lori Holmes and her husband, Paul of Ashburnham; and Erika Wilson and her husband, Christopher of Ashburnham.
She also leaves two sisters, Laureen Shell of Ashburnham, Heidi Chastney and her husband, Dennis of Kittery, ME and one brother, Eric Pera and his wife, Francine of Gardner, MA.
Her fierce love and strong spirit will be missed by her family, which includes 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at Wachusett Manor and the GVNA Hospice team for their care and compassion throughout this journey.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 22, 2019