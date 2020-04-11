|
|
72, Loving Mom, Mimi, Sister and Friend
Fitchburg
Linda L. Nelson, 72, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness.
She leaves her three children, Laura Wade and her husband Warren of Fitchburg, Richard A. Hill, Jr and his fiancé Sandy Yu of Lunenburg, Rebecca A. Grider and her husband Mark of Summerville, SC; five grandchildren, Darren Flinkstrom and his wife Lisa, Kylli Wade, Adisyn Grider, Ella Grider and Tyler Hill; one brother, Gary Nelson and his wife Deborah of Westminster; two sisters, Judith Anttila of Satellite Beach, FL and Jeanne Nelson of Melbourne, FL and several cousins, nephews and friends.
Linda is predeceased by her brother, George Nelson, her nephew Jordan Goguen and her granddaughter, Ada Noelle.
Linda was born in Fitchburg on September 7, 1947, a daughter of the late George and Ellen C. (Marden) Nelson. She was a 1965 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She worked as a CNA at Keystone Nursing Home in Leominster.
Linda devoted her life to caring for others, including, her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed her time with her cousin Beth, her "partner in crime" and time with high school friends Sandra and Ann. She was always available to help friends and family when in need putting others needs before her own. Linda had a big heart and was loved by everyone who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Highlands in Fitchburg for their caring, kindness and compassion to Linda over the past few years.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA have been entrusted with Linda's funeral arrangements.
Please leave Linda's family on online condolence or for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Linda L. Nelson
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020