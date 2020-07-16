1/1
Linda L. (Smith) Perla
1942 - 2020
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Leominster

Linda L. (Smith) Perla, 77, passed away on July 13, 2020 in Leominster Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born in Worcester on November 9, 1942 and was a graduate of Leominster High School. She worked in the office at Foster Grant for over 25 years, until its closing. She loved flowers, and tending her beautiful garden. After retirement, one of her favorite pastimes became comparison shopping on the home shopping networks.

Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Richard A. "Starchy" Perla of Leominster; two children, Christine Cloukey and her companion Roger Baranoski of Orange, and Deane Perla and his wife Stephanie of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Benjamin and Molly Perla of Apex, NC; her sister Brenda Bergeron and her husband Michael of NH, two nephews, Travis and Michael Bergeron, Jr, and her sister-in-law Marlene and husband Elbert Duffy of Apex North Carolina. She will also be greatly missed by her cat, Jax.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Christine (Wheeler) Perla, and her son in law Rodney "Butch" Cloukey.

Perla

Funeral services and burial will be held privately. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
