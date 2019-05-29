Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Linda L. Stewart

Linda L. Stewart Obituary
Linda L. Stewart
of Fitchburg; 68

Linda L. Stewart, 68, of Fitchburg passed away on May 27, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Littleton, NH, daughter of the late Gerald F. Ingerson and Marjory T. (Marshall) Ingerson and had lived in Fitchburg since the late 1970's.

Her loving husband, George D. Stewart, Sr. passed away in 2011. She leaves a son, George D. Stewart, Jr. and his wife Candice of Winchendon; a daughter, Lynn M. Snowden of Fitchburg; her sister, Sharon A. Santy and her husband John of Cameron, NC; a brother, Ronald F. Ingerson of Las Vegas, NV; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Linda was a Home Health Aid in the Fitchburg/Pepperell areas before retiring in 2015. She was an avid NASCAR fan and her favorite driver was Rusty Wallace.

STEWART - Linda L., May 27, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Friday, May 31 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, May 30 from 4 - 7 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at . Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 29, 2019
