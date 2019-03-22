Lindo P. Piermarini

LEOMINSTER - Lindo P. Piermarini, 92, of Leominster, passed away peacefully on March 19, at home surrounded by his loving family.



Lindo was born in Leominster on December 11, 1926, a son of the late Avellino and Clotilda (Trenta) Piermarini. He enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country during WWII until his honorable discharge in 1946. Lindo spent his career working as a Manager at Owens Brockway Glass Container Inc. After retiring, he went to work for Baker Cadillac for 25 years.



Lindo was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, having been a 65 year season ticket holder. He was also a member of the Francesco Soladini Society. Family was everything to Lindo and he was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.



He is survived by his granddaughter Stacey Mimnaugh and her husband Jeremy Mailloux of Greenfield, his grandson Kyle Mimnaugh of Leominster; great grandchildren, Finn, Cora, and Silas Mailloux and Greyson Mimnaugh; a sister, Nancy McCarthy; his dear sister-in-law Amy Piermarini, his former son-in-law Michael Mimnaugh and several nieces and nephews.



Lindo was predeceased by his wife Mary (Iacoboni) Piermarini, his daughter, Karen Mimnaugh, as well as his siblings; Valentino, Eno, Dino, Lido, and Anthony Piermarini, Onorina DiGregorio, and Ella Keaveny.



PIERMARINI - The funeral Mass will be held from Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, March 26, in St. Anna's Church, Leominster at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Monday, March 25, from 5-7pm.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster, MA 01453. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary