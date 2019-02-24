Lionel Edes

of Lunenburg



Lionel Edes, a resident of Lunenburg for nearly 56 years, died at his home on Sunnyhill Road early Saturday morning, just days after his 87th birthday.



Mr. Edes, a cable splicer and troubleshooter for the New England Telephone Company (later Nynex) for 35 years, was born in Fitchburg on Feb. 11, 1932, the son of R. Hartley and Dorothy (Loiselle) Edes. One of seven children, Mr. Edes graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1949 and two years later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was promoted to technical sergeant in the 103rd Medical Battalion of the famed Yankee Division (28th U.S. Infantry), serving in Germany.



There he met Dely Willerscheidt, the woman who would become his wife of 65 years and the mother of their four children. After returning to Fitchburg in 1954, the family in 1963 settled in Lunenburg, which would remain Lionel and Dely's home for the remainder of their lives together. Their time was interspersed with numerous trips back to Germany, a beloved destination.



Mr. Edes retired from the telephone company in 1991. A man of deep faith--he was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Leominster--and a warm and welcoming disposition, Mr. Edes delighted in his role as the grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather to 4, known to all as "Opa."



Diagnosed with metastatic cancer just weeks before his passing, Mr. Edes' final days were marked by grace and serenity, a testament to his faith.



Mr. Edes is survived by his wife, Dely, and his children: Lionel Edes Jr. and his wife Lera; Gordon Edes and his wife Bonnie; Jenny Meyer and her husband Steven; Heidi Champagne and her husband Joseph; grandchildren Jason, Asher, Alyssa, Krissy, Gabe, Spenser, Rein, Tyler, Savanna, and Sierra Rose; great-grandchildren Kaden, Rylan, Nash, and Aubrey; and his sister Marjorie (Meleen). Mrs. Champagne is principal of the Turkey Hill Elementary School in Lunenburg.



Mr. Edes is predeceased by his brother R. Hartley Edes Jr. and sisters Priscilla, DeeDee, Connie, and Marilyn.



EDES - Relatives and friends are planning to honor and celebrate Lionel's life by gathering for visiting hours on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg.



His funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 am in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St. (Rte. 13) Leominster. Monsignor James Mongelluzzo will officiate.



Mr. Edes' family is deeply grateful for the end-of-life care provided him by UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital Home Health and Hospice.



Donations in Mr. Edes' memory may be made to the Food Pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, Ma. 01453 (ourladylake.churchgiving.com).



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019