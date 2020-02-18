|
Lionel R. Gould, 77, of Fitchburg, died Monday. February 10, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital.
Mr. Gould was born in Moncton, NB Canada, September 16, 1942, a son of the late Edgard and Elise (Comier) Gould and has resided in Fitchburg for over sixty years.
Mr. Gould worked many years as a proofreader at Courier Press, Westford. He was a member of the St. Joseph Club, enjoyed playing golf and was an avid New England Patriots fan.
He leaves a son, Kevin Gould of Fitchburg; a daughter, Sharon Gould of Fitchburg; a brother, Raymond Gould of Ontario, Canada; two sisters, Debbie Schlingloff of Port Charlotte, FL, Janice Gould of Shediac, NB, Canada.
He was predeceased by his brother in law, Horst Schlingloff of Florida last year.
He was the brother of the late Doreen Norel of New Berlin, WI. He was also predeceased by his long time companion, Rachael Mongeau of Fitchburg and his caregiver, Karen Lussier.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
