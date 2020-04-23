|
|
Leominster
Lisa M. (Aho) Algarin 53 years old of Leominster, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving husband, son, brothers and sister after battling cancer, on April 20, 2020.
Lisa was born April 18, 1967 in Leominster, the daughter of William M. and Mary J. (Valera) Aho. Lisa is survived by her husband of 27 Years, Eladio Algarin and her son Peter Algarin both of Leominster, her brother Mark Aho of Leominster, sister Kathy Aho and her sons, Nicholas and Anthony Aho all of Leominster, brother Michael Aho and his lifetime partner Leeann Yekelchik both of Rhode Island and Michaels daughter Toni Aho of Nashua NH.
Lisa was an exceptional wife, outstanding mother and loving caring sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved and always looked forward to family and friends gatherings, especially holidays and our Papeno game nights, which were both filled with music, food, great conversations, and many treasured memories of families past. Lisa loved all animals. She worked at Paws AWhile dog grooming, then went on to Van Pool ~ driving special needs children until her illness.
The family would like to thank everyone for all your prayers, concerns, cards, phone calls and texts. Its deeply appreciated and so heartfelt. Lisa was such a sweet special person, that will be sorely missed.
There will be a funeral mass at a later date followed by a celebration of her life. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Lisa Algarin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020