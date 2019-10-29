Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lisa Kaye (Knight) Lacouture

Lisa Kaye (Knight) Lacouture Obituary
of Leominster; 62

LEOMINSTER

Lisa Kaye (Knight) Lacouture, 62 years old, died peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband Richard J. Lacouture; 2 sons Cory R. Lacouture and his wife Amy, and Eric S. Lacouture; 2 brothers Karl and David Knight and a sister Sheila Blankenship all Leominster; 6 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Vincent E. Lacouture; her brothers William, Stephen and Bruce Knight; sisters Lynda Knight, Mary Gionet and Rose Alario.

Lisa was born in Leominster on October 30, 1956, daughter of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Menulla) Knight and was a life long resident. She attended the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Leominster.

Funeral services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 29, 2019
