Lizabeth "Beth" Caron

Lizabeth "Beth" Caron Obituary
Lizabeth "Beth" Caron
of Leominster, MA; 61

LEOMINSTER, MA - Lizabeth "Beth" Caron age 61 passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 surrounded by her friends and family at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years Chuck Swift. She leaves behind a son Timothy Caron and his wife Karina Cordero and four daughters, Tina Swift, Amanda Brown and her husband Vinnie Brown, Sara Swift-Membrino, and Leanna Swift. She leaves behind her brother Michael "Moe" Caron and his wife Kathy Caron and niece Jessica Goodwin (Caron) and her husband David Goodwin and nephew Michael Caron and his wife Ashley Caron (Cicerone). Beth leaves behind 11 grandchildren and her two loves Oakley and George (dogs).

She was the daughter of the late Roland Caron and Beverly Caron (Holmes). She was born in Fitchburg, MA and lived there until moving to her Family home in Leominster MA. Beth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the pool in her backyard. She loved her annual vacations to Redington Beach, FL. and spending Sundays watching her New England Patriots win. She enjoyed her trips to Foxwoods with "The Foxies".

Calling hours and services will be private. In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation in Beth's Memory to the Scleroderma Foundation at https://www.scleroderma.org/. A special thanks to the Nurses on the 6th Floor at UMass Memorial Medical Center for showing so much compassion and love towards Beth. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA \has been entrusted with her arrangements. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019
