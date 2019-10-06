|
|
Lois A. Chester, 81
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-GrandmotherLois A. Chester, 81, October 19, 1937 - September 28, 2019.
On Saturday morning, September 28th, 2019 the energetic and loving Lois "Sissy" Arlene (Camble) Chester ended her battle with dementia and went home. She left this earth almost two years to the day after her husband of 63 years, Kenneth.
Lois was born in Worcester on October 19, 1937, the fifth child and third daughter out of 12, born to the late Arthur and Teresa (Tolson) Camble. She graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester in 1956. Not a full month after graduating, Lois married the love of her Life, Kenneth Chester Sr. Lois and Kenneth met at a sock-hop dance while he was attending Worcester Boys Trade School. Ken and "Sissy" became an inseparable couple and were married June 30, 1956.
A woman of faith, Lois never met a stranger. Her faith in God sustained her throughout her life. It gave her a zeal for life and a heart for people. Lois was a faithful wife, mother and friend to all whom she cherished.
In recent years, Lois contracted dementia and spent her final years as a resident in the capable hands of the kind folks at the Highlands Nursing Home in Fitchburg, MA, where she passed.
Lois was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Kenneth Chester Sr.; her parents, Arthur and Teresa Camble; three brothers, Dicky, Arthur Jr. and Philip; two sisters, Dorothy and Teresa Ann. She leaves to lovingly remember her, five children, Kenneth Jr. and his wife Dianne of Johnston, IA, Sandy and her husband David Foreman of Leavenworth, KS, Joyce and her husband Rick Jackson of Lansing, KS, Steven of San Antonio, TX and Bruce and his wife Annastasia of Gardner, MA; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, George and Robert; sisters, Audrey, Janet, Carolyn and Marilyn and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
CHESTER - Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5pm to 7pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. Her funeral will be held in the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 am. Internment will follow in the South Cemetery, Page St., Lunenburg, MA.
To view the video tribute for Lois or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019