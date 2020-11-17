1/1
Lois A. (Martin) Marini
1947 - 2020
Leominster

Lois A. (Martin) Marini, 73, of Leominster, died peacefully November 14 in her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

Lois was born August 29, 1947, in Fitchburg, daughter of Philip and Kathleen (O'Connor) Martin.

Lois held many job titles throughout her life, but none compared to the title she loved most as mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and most of all loving wife.

She leaves her daughter Kimberly Clinch and her husband, Walter, and her son, Matthew Marini. Her grandchildren, Rachel Okai and her husband, Emmanuel, Adam Clinch and Andrew Marini. Her great grandchildren, Kennedy and Greyson Okai. Her brothers in law, Stephen Marini and his wife Sharon, Michael Marini and his wife, Susan.

She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life Gerardo A. Marini in May of 2018, just 3 months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 19 in St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There are no calling hours.

The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Lois A. (Martin) Marini


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
