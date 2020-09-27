HarvardLois Bennett Watt, age 94, formerly of Harvard, died on September 20, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester, MA. She was the wife of the late Wilbert "Buzzy" Watt, who died in 2007.Lois was born on September 15, 1926 in Fitchburg, MA to Ella Lenz Bennett and Walter E Bennett, the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1944 and Burbank School of Nursing in 1947 where she later became an Instructor of Nursing. In 1953 Lois received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Fitchburg State and subsequently became the Director of Nursing Education at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston. She pursued her career in nursing and education until 1957 when she married Buzzy. They were married 50 years before his passing.Lois lived in Harvard, MA for 52 years where she and Buzzy raised their two children, John and Andrea. As an active member of the community, she taught Sunday School for 16 years at her beloved Congregational Church of Harvard and was a volunteer tutor to special needs students in the Bromfield School system. Her interest in education prompted her to take numerous courses in Special Education to keep up with new methodologies. She enjoyed collecting antiques and was a board member of the Harvard Historical Society and a docent at Fruitland's Museum. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Garden Club of Harvard. She always joked she didn't have a green thumb but really enjoyed being with the 'girls' at the meetings!Lois loved to spend time with friends and traveling to Prince Edward Island with Buzzy and the kids. She adored her grandsons, Justin and Christopher and would light up every time she saw them. She kept scrap books of their accomplishments and always enjoyed talking about them to her friends.Lois is survived by her son John Watt of Shrewsbury MA; her daughter Andrea Watt and her husband Robert Teitelbaum of New York NY; and her grandsons Justin and Christopher Watt of Groton MA. She was predeceased by her husband Buzzy, her brothers Walter and Willis and her sisters Phyllis and Eunice.Services at Bellevue Cemetery will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Donations in her memory may be made to the Congregational Church of Harvard, 5 Still River Road, Harvard, MA 01451 or The Harvard Historical Society, PO Box 542, Harvard, MA 01451.