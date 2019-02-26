Sister Loretta M. Ciccarelli MPV

of Worcester



Sister Loretta M. Ciccarelli MPV, 81, of Worcester, co-founder of the Beacon of Hope in Leominster, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 23, 2019.



Sister Loretta was born and raised in Worcester, one of two daughters of Guy and Genevieve (Sieniuc)Ciccarelli. Educated in Worcester, Sister Loretta pronounced her vows with the Venerini Sisters on August 23, 1958. She then began her religious life and education, earning her bachelor's degree and master's degrees in both divinity and psychology from College of St. Rose in Albany and later additional education from Fitchburg State College. Sister Loretta then served as an educator and social worker for the Venerini Sisters, teaching children at Venerini Academy, CCD at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, and as a member of the Venerini Academy and Mt Carmel Church retreat team. In 1987, along with Sr. Janet Badagliacca, she founded a social service house, the Beacon of Hope in Leominster, to serve her passion of assisting individuals and families with developmental disabilities. Sr. Loretta guided and served the Beacon of Hope Clients for many years until retiring. Sister Loretta is survived by her Venerini Sisters Community in Worcester, Rutland and Schenectady, NY; a sister, Frances Koliss of Millbury, two nieces, Kathryn Davis and her husband Wes in Maine, Kristin Koliss and her life partner Eric Brooks of Grafton; a nephew, John Koliss and his wife, Karee of Paxton; a great nephew, Jacob and three great nieces, Jordan, Isabella and Liliana; additional extended family members and many friends.



Sister Loretta devoted her life to her Catholic faith, serving others and her Venerini vows. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and its Golden Years Organization. She loved to play the guitar and the accordion, read novels especially her favorite author, Stephen King, and notably at onetime even taught a class on Stephen King at Montachusett Community College. She was a wonderful woman, who never said no to anyone asking questions of faith, religion or developmental disabilities. She will be missed and remembered by all.



Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, February 28th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be held Friday, March 1st. from the funeral home with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd where her Celebration of Christian Life Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Burial next to her parents in Notre Dame Cemetery will follow. The family request that flowers be omitted and memorial remembrances in Sr. Loretta's name be made to the Venerini Sisters Retirement Fund, 374 Main St. Rutland MA 01543 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary