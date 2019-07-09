Leominster



Loretta M. (Bilodeau) Corda, 94, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born January 4, 1925, and was a lifelong resident of Leominster. She was married to Robert Corda for 69 years before he predeceased her in 2015. Loretta worked side by side with her husband for most of her married life at the Tri-Sum Potato Chip Company. She was a member of St. Cecilia's Church, Ladies of St. Anne and St. Jean de Baptiste. Loretta enjoyed frequent car trips traveling the Eastern Provinces of Canada. In her younger days, she enjoyed summer weekends at her family camp at Lake Shirley where she enjoyed being on the water and helping prepare old fashioned clambakes. One of eleven siblings, Loretta enjoyed spending time with her family especially during the holidays.



Predeceased by nine brothers and sisters, Loretta leaves a brother, Charles Bilodeau of Arizona and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the French Connection for their compassionate care.



Corda



Loretta's funeral will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning, prior to the funeral, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to: St. Cecilia's Renovation Fund, 168 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA 01453



To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Loretta M. (Bilodeau) Corda Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 9, 2019