Lori A. Napoli, 54 of Chelmsford, MA passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 6, 1965 in Lawrence, MA, daughter of the late Louis and Beverly (Pettinelli) Napoli. She was raised in Lawrence and was a graduate of Lawrence Vocational School and a graduate of Hesser College.
Lori enjoyed so many things about her life on earth, but none more the love of family. This also included her precious cats, Bobo and Bandit and her close friends. Lori also had a special place in her heart for her Aunt Lanora, nephew James and each of her cousins. Lori loved to work. She relished her many years at the Lawrence Fire Dept. and had a great love for "her boys". For the past several years, Lori was blessed to have worked at Pay Plus and was lucky enough to have found yet another extended family, who were an extremely significant part of her life, especially Nana. When not at work, Lori loved to read, chat with Facebook friends, play cards, and follow her beloved Patriots. She enjoyed all sports and had been a very accomplished roller skater. She loved to travel, go to concerts and the beach. She will probably be best remembered for her honesty, loyalty and kind heart. Her smile always lit up the room. She loved people, animals, and living life to the fullest. She was considered and valued friend who was there in an instant for anyone who needed her.
She is survived by her wife Gail Alario, her sister Mary Napoli of Salisbury, MA, her nieces Devan and Lindsay Snyder of Westminster, MA, and Melissa Alario of Fitchburg, MA, her nephew James, brother–in-law James "Jimmy" Selter of Ashburnham, MA, brother-in-law John Alario of Leominster, MA, sister-in-law Louise and her husband David Snyder of Westminster, MA, her "special" aunt, Lenora Salvucci, great-nephew Sawyer and great-niece Brielle.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 with a service in the funeral home at 12 noon. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10a.m. until 12p.m. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020