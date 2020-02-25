|
|
Westminster
Loring "Gene" Barrett, 87, died at his ancestral home on February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and dedicated cat, Bootsie.
Born Loring Harry Barrett, December 21, 1932 to Earnest T. Barrett and Lavina L. (Rameau) Barrett. His lifelong nickname was adopted as a boy (when Gene Autry was all the rage). Gene attended Westminster schools and was an active community member and patriot. He joined the Army in 1952 and served in Europe during the Korean War.
He returned to settle in his father's Westminster home (built in 1921). Married to Virginia Hamlet in 1961, their blended family would grow to ten. Through two decades of child rearing the Barrett's served as foster parents for over 75 children. Gene demonstrated his love of baseball as a coach for Westminster Little League in the 60's and 70's. Many will recall patient encouragement and dedication to good sport and teamwork as a member of Mr. Barrett's Tigers.
While working for Advanced Coatings in Westminster as an over the road driver, Gene studied to be an electrician and would later serve as master electrician in the Weyerhaeuser and James River paper mills in Fitchburg until he retired in the late 80's. Gene's skill and knowledge as owner operator of Barrett Electric earned him a reputation as an expert. He served as the town of Westminster's wiring inspector for nearly 40 years until he passed. He was most comfortable at work and at home caring for his family and garden, yet was quick to lead a caravan of mopeds to Cape Cod or jet to Las Vegas whenever the occasion arose.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Guyer) and her husband Jeff Barus; a son, Steven and his wife Deborah Guyer; a daughter, Sharon (Barrett) and her husband Brian Keefe; son, David and his wife Patti Barrett; son, Loring "Larry" and his wife Unis Barrett and son, Michael Barrett. He also leaves his grandchildren, Heidi, Christy, Kelly, Justin, Jessi, Bruce, Lincoln, Andrea, Declan, Jason and Brianna. In addition, his is survived by many great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Virginia (Hamlet) Barrett (2007); son, Bruce Guyer (1971); daughter, Shelly Guyer (2011); sisters, Ida (Barrett) Flynn (2018) and Celia Barrett (1938); brothers, Edward Barrett (1997), Leo "Joe" Barrett (2013) and Roy James Barrett (1989).
Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA.
A service in celebration of Gene's life will be Friday at 11:00 am at Saint Edward the Confessor, 10 Church St, Westminster, MA.
A private burial service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Town Benefit Fund, INC. "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", P.O. Box 63 Westminster, MA 01473, WestminsterNHN.org
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020