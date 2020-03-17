|
Lorraine A. "Lorry" (Tocci) Doran, 88 years old of Leominster, died Saturday, March 14th at home with her two daughters by her side.
Lorry was born July 27, 1931 in Leominster, MA. She was the daughter of Amerigo and Messia (Serafini) Tocci and was a lifelong resident. She leaves two daughters, Audrey M Jones of Leominster, and Mary Doran - Mello and her husband Paul of Leominster. Also, four grandchildren, Gabriel Jones of Ashburnham, Arin Mello of Scottsdale, AZ, Andrew Mello of Lancaster and Kayla (Jones) McCabe and her husband Kevin of Medford. She also leaves her sister Jacqueline Hager and her husband Donald of Leominster.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 64 years, Robert D. Doran in 2019, and her sister, Germaine DePasquale in 2018.
Lorry graduated from Leominster High School in 1949, and attended Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. She was employed in the payroll and credit departments at Tucker Housewares, formally known as Plastic Academy in Leominster until her retirement. She was a devoted member of Holy Family of the Nazareth Church in Leominster, volunteered at the Leominster Public Library, was a member of the Leominster Art Association, as well as the Leominster Cultural Commission.
All services are private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City OK 73123, or to the , 300 5th Avenue Suite 6, Waltham MA. 02451.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2020