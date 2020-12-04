1/1
Lorraine (Dauphinais) Arsenault
1928 - 2020
Lorraine (Dauphinais) Arsenault, 91, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 in her home.

Lorraine was born in Fitchburg on December 15, 1928, a daughter of the late Eugene and Eva (Richard) Dauphinais. She graduated from Saint Bernard's Catholic High School in 1946. Lorraine began her career in 1970 working as an Administrative Assistant for the Aubuchon Hardware Co., retiring in 1992. Along with her husband Joseph, Lorraine was a parishioner of the Madonna of the Holy Rosary Church in Fitchburg; they were both familiar faces working the Garlic Festival and the Fish Fry for many years. Lorraine and Joseph always enjoyed their breakfast outings with their friends Kathy and Frank.

She is survived by a daughter Rebecca Morin of Westminster, a son in law Donald Morin of Westminster, son Kevin Arsenault and his wife Paula of Gardner; grandchildren, Michael Morin and wife Holly of RI, Andrea Bertrand of NH, Matthew Morin of NJ, Andrew Morin of NH, Nathan Arsenault of Hubbardston and Daniel Arsenault of CT; great grandchildren, Noah Morin, Vivianne Lorraine Morin, Benjamin Morin, Evan Bertrand, and Julian Bertrand; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Benn.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Joseph Arsenault in 2015.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Care Central VNA and Hospice for their exceptional care of Lorraine.

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Sunday, December 6th from 2-4pm. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 7 in Saint Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg at 11:30am. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Care Central VNA and Hospice, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Saint Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
