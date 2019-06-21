Loving Mother



FITCHBURG



Lorraine E. (LeBlanc) Beauchemin, 94, of Fitchburg died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home.



Her husband, Raymond L. Beauchemin, died in 1983, married for 35 loving years.



Mrs. Beauchemin was born in MA, November 21, 1924, the daughter of Paul E. and Elizabeth (McElligott) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Gardner High School.



She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.



Lorraine was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her door was always open to anyone that would enter, she made you feel as though you were part of her family, she would always greet you with a smile, and offered Moxie and mints. Lorraine will be greatly missed by all.



Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her five sons, Paul R. Beauchemin and his wife Carmen, David L. Beauchemin and his wife Carol, Alan R. Beauchemin and his wife Sharon, Steven P. Beauchemin all of Fitchburg, Wayne Beauchemin and his husband, Jamie Becker of St. Paul, MN; three daughters, Linda J. Perales, Nancy M. Goguen and her husband, Camille all of Fitchburg, RaeAnn Wood and her husband, David of Royalston; a sister Gloradine Abenes of Long Island, NY; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 Am at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Calling hours are 2-5pm Sunday, June 23rd at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.



We would like to thank Summit Elder Care for all of their support, love, and care given to our mother. We would also like to send our warmest thank you to the home care team that was there to care for her at home. Each and every one of you made it possible for Lorraine to stay in her home with family. Thank you all.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420, or for Masses in her name.







