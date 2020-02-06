Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Houle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Houle


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Houle Obituary
of Leominster; 77

Lorraine M. Houle 77, of Leominster, died on Monday, February 2, 2020, in her home. She was born in Leominster, MA; was the daughter of the late Rudolphe and Alzemee (Dupuis) Houle. She graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg. Lorraine retired from the Civil Service for the Department of the United States Army. She is survived by her sister, Della Landry and her brother-in-law Leo of Georgia, and her sister-in-law Betty Ann Houle of Connecticut, ten nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

As per Lorraine's wishes there are no funeral services or calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date. A charitable donation in Lorraine's memory may be made to: , 38 Chauncy St # 700, Boston, MA 02111. Wright-Roy Funeral Home 109 West St. is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Lorraine M. Houle
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -