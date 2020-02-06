|
Lorraine M. Houle 77, of Leominster, died on Monday, February 2, 2020, in her home. She was born in Leominster, MA; was the daughter of the late Rudolphe and Alzemee (Dupuis) Houle. She graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg. Lorraine retired from the Civil Service for the Department of the United States Army. She is survived by her sister, Della Landry and her brother-in-law Leo of Georgia, and her sister-in-law Betty Ann Houle of Connecticut, ten nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
As per Lorraine's wishes there are no funeral services or calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date. A charitable donation in Lorraine's memory may be made to: , 38 Chauncy St # 700, Boston, MA 02111. Wright-Roy Funeral Home 109 West St. is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020