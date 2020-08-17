of Ashburnham formerly of Lowell, MA
Mrs. Lorraine Mae Moran, 78, of Ashburnham formerly a longtime resident of Lowell, MA and Leominster died August 13, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was married to the late Terrence William Moran Sr. who died July 17, 2017.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mae (Diette) Hamel. She graduated from Lowell High School and continued her education receiving certificates that enabled her to continue her career with Wang for many years.
She retired after more than 20 years from the Lowell Public Schools where she dedicated her time teaching during the school day as a para professional and continued to educate adult students at night.
Lorraine loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed Foxwoods, bowling, gardening, shopping and summering at Paugus Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, NH.
She is survived by two sons, Terrence Jr. of Westford, and Cory and his wife, Colleen of Ashburnham, MA; grandchildren, Kyle, Isabella, Jameson, Brett, Khloe, Delaney, and Trevor Moran; brother, Leo Hamel and his wife Sharon of Billerica; sisters, Janet and her husband Bill Beland of The Villages, FL, and Gail and her husband Bob Peterson of Lunenburg, MA, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a number of foster children she kept in communication with as their former foster mother.
She was the grandmother of the late Olivia Moran, and sister of the late Teresa Hamel.
MORAN, Lorraine M. Moran, 78, of Ashburnham formerly of Lowell, MA and Leominster died Aug. 13, 2020. Visiting hours Tues. 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Wed. at 10 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a Funeral Mass at 11A.M. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford. Burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Lorraine M. Moran