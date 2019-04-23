Lorraine M. (Bonin) Soucy

of Gardner, formerly of Leominster; 94



GARDNER/LEOMINSTER - Lorraine M. (Bonin) Soucy, 94, of Gardner, formerly of Leominster, died Friday, April 19, in her home.



Lorraine was born May 20, 1924, in Leominster, daughter of the late Raymond and Lucinda (St. Laurent) Bonin. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1942. She worked as a bookkeeper for various companies in Fitchburg and Leominster. Lorraine was a charter member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and their Ladies Guild. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and reading.



Her first husband, John McNaney, died in 1980 and her second husband of 29 years, Andrew Soucy, died in 2016.



She leaves a son, Mark Soucy of Lunenburg; a daughter, Pamela Trainque and her husband, Roland of Lunenburg; grandchildren, Adam Trainque and his wife Nicole of New Orleans, LA, and Jarrod Trainque and his wife, Anastasia of Somerville; her dear friends and care givers, Thelma and Don Poulin of Gardner.



SOUCY - The funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery.



A calling hour will precede the funeral Thursday, April 25, from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019