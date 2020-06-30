Lorraine Pavilaitis
1933 - 2020
U.S. Navy Veteran

Leominster

Lorraine Agnes (Tessier) Pavilaitis, 87, passed away on Saturday June 27 after a brief period of declining health following a fall in her home.

She was born in Leominster, MA on February 25th, 1933, the eldest of eight children born to the late Leo G. Tessier, Sr. and Dorothy (Hatstat) Tessier. She attended St. Leo's Elementary and St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1950.

She was a Korean War era veteran of The United States Navy serving in Communications on bases in Maryland and in Florida and she was very proud of her service to our Country.

Lorraine worked for many of the area banking institutions, including Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Fidelity Bank and Bank of America. She retired from Bank of America in 2006. At different periods in her life, she also worked at Tilton & Cook, A.J. Renzi's, & Bowmar Ali. At one time, she also managed the S & H Green Stamps store in Fitchburg.

Before her passing, Lorraine was a resident at the Manor on the Hill Assisted Living facility in Leominster, MA.

She was also a long-time parishioner at Holy Family of Nazareth Parish in Leominster.

She is survived by a son, Michael Pavilaitis and his wife, Diane of Leominster; a daughter, Susan (Pavilaitis), Hamel and her husband Steve Hamel of West Yarmouth, MA; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a step-grand-child and 2 step-great grandchildren; her sisters, Marylou Kurtz of Leominster, and Penelope Joki of Florida and a brother, Peter Tessier, of Virginia.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jean Tessier of Leominster, Trudy Tessier of Georgia and Frances (Pavilaitis) Mego of Pennsylvania and many, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Albert Pavilaitis; daughter, Lori Ann (Pavilaitis) Daigle; son, David Albert Pavilaitis, brothers, Leo Tessier, Jr, Donald Tessier & John Tessier and sister, Bernadette (Tessier), Rich.

Lorraine regularly contributed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Wounded Warrior Project and in lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to one of those causes instead.

Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St. Leominster, MA is directing funeral arrangements. Due to the Covid situation, a private viewing for family only will be held at the funeral parlor, and a graveside service with all welcome will be conducted at St. Cecelia's Cemetery, Leominster Thursday, July 2, at 11:00 A.M.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Graveside Service

Thursday, July 2, 2020 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Cemetery



View the online memorial for Lorraine Pavilaitis



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
