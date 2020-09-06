FITCHBURG
Lorraine T. (Desilets) Contois, 86 years, of Fitchburg died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Earl O. Contois, son Brian E. Contois and his wife Marcella of Hubbardston, 4 grandchildren Troy E. Ferrebee, Kelsey M. Contois, Kelly R. Contois and Todd J. Contois, 4 great grandchildren Serenity, David, Myah and Emmett and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Roland H. Desilets in 2014.
Lorraine was born in Leominster on November 13, 1933, daughter of Lucien and Gabrielle (LeBlanc) Desilets and lived there until moving to Fitchburg 60 year ago. She graduated from St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg in 1951. Lorraine had worked at the former Leominster Savings Bank and Fitchburg Savings Bank. She also had been a bookkeeper at Dionne's Sheet Metal Co. in Leominster. Lorraine was a member of St. Cecilia's Church in Leominster. She loved spending time with the love of her life Earl, her grand and great grandchildren.
Lorraine's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. A calling hour will be held prior to the mass from 9:30 - 10:30 am in the funeral home.