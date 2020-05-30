Lorraine T. (Melanson) Hachey
1931 - 2020
of Fitchburg; 88

Fitchburg

Lorraine T. (Melanson) Hachey of Fitchburg, passed away at age 88 on May 26 at the Life Care Center of Leominster after a short illness.

Lorraine was born June 22, 1931 in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late Levi and Amanda (Bourgeois) Melanson. Lorraine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Roger G. Hachey of Fitchburg, and two sons, James, and his partner, Robert Flade, of Worcester, MA, and Gregory, of Lebanon, NJ. She is also survived by her brother Laurie Melanson and his wife Marilyn, of Sun City West, AZ, many nieces and nephews, and a true family friend, Paulo Gomes, of Katy, TX. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Eric and Walter of Saint John, brother Francis of Leominster, brother John (Arthur) of Las Vegas, NV, her sister Freda of Las Vegas, NV, and sisters Mabel and Genevieve of Saint John.

Lorraine was one of nine children. She came to the United States in 1951. Lorraine was employed as a secretary at Independent Lock Company of Fitchburg for many years. She later worked at Associated Data Concepts in Fitchburg.

Lorraine loved to entertain family and friends where a good time was had by all. She will be sorely missed.

Lorraine's family will forever be grateful to Dr. Elkerm and the wonderful staff at Life Care Center of Leominster for the exceptional care that she was given for 4 ½ years.

Hachey

There are no calling hours. A private service and memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family at Saint Joseph's Church, Fitchburg. Burial will be at Saint Joseph's Cemetery.

In remembrance, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Saint Joseph's Church Office, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 30, 2020.
