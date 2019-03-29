of Leominster; 90 LEOMINSTER Lorraine V. (Houle) Despres, 90, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living where she lived happily for the past two years.



We are thankful she was in our lives for so long. She loved her family, and we will miss her while enjoying our great memories.



Lorraine was born on April 27, 1928 in Leominster, the only child of the late Henry and Amanda Houle. She graduated from Saint Bernard's High School 1946, and Annhurst College in 1950. Lorraine was a teacher at Saint Cecilia's for 10 years and various Leominster Schools for 10 years.



Lorraine leaves her daughters, Michele Brooks and her husband Bill, Jane Phillips and her husband Lamar; sons, Rick Despres and his wife Janet, and John Despres. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Tiana Guinard, Ashley Anderson, Chelsea Buhts, Lauren Phillips, Alyssa Phillips Strunk, Mandy Hutchinson, Molly Silva, Melanie Canneto, and John Despres; nine great grandchildren and one more due any day, and one step grandson, Nicholas Pirro.



She was predeceased by her son, Larry Despres. Despres A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at 10:00am in Saint Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 4-6pm on Sunday, March 31.



The family would like to thank Sunrise Senior Living for their wonderful care and compassion.







