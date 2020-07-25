of Leominster, MA; 78
Lorraine Y. (Cormier) Boivin 78, of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully, Monday July 20,2020 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA.
She was born February 20,1942 in Fitchburg, MA daughter of Emery and Irene (Caouette) Cormier and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. She has lived in Leominster, MA since 1993.
Lorraine worked many years for E &G Vending. She retired over 20 years ago.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling with her husband Kevin, and home decorating. She especially loved to spend her time with her grand and great grandchildren and family members.
She attended Our Lady of The Lake Church in Leominster, MA
She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Kevin P. Boivin, her daughters, Michelle M. Swift and husband David of Leominster, MA and Tammy T. Tonry-Beaulac and husband Matthew of Leominster, MA, her daughter-in-law, Brenda Tonry, grandchildren, Bradley Swift, Benjamin Swift, Brian Swift, Olivia Tonry, Jake Tonry, Ryan Beaulac, Christopher Beaulac, Michael Beaulac, Hannah Tonry and her partner Adrian Chamorro and their children, her great grandchildren, Kinsley and Ivan.
She was predeceased by her son Michael R. Tonry in 2005, her brother Gerald Cormier, and sisters Loretta Leger and Theresa Provencal.
Funeral services will be held privately in Our Lady of The Lake Church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PO Box 1000 DEPT.142, Memphis TN 38101-9908.
