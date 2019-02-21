Louis G. Aubuchon

formerly of Fitchburg, MA; 89



CLIFTON PARK - Louis G. Aubuchon, 89, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully to live with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was surrounded by the love of his life DeeDee Dastoli, for the past 36 years.



Louis was born in Fitchburg, MA. and was the son of the late John B. Aubuchon co-founder of W.E. Aubuchon Hardware and Parmelia Lariviere Aubuchon. He is the brother of Jacqueline Aubuchon. He is the father of Maryann Boutsikakis, Jeanne Marie, James Martin, Louis George, Catherine Anne and Thomas Patrick (Patty) Aubuchon. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Louis attended Mount St. Charles Academy boarding school in Woonsocket, RI. He entered the Crosier Fathers and Brothers Monastery in Onamia, MN. His training included cooking for fifty Monks and fundraising. He then worked at Aubuchon Hardware for a time before attending the New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston to help manage the J.B. Aubuchon Funeral Home in Fitchburg. He also became interested in the investment business and started his own investment firm, Louis G. Aubuchon and Co. After ten years, he sold to F.L. Putnam and remained as President of this division for eight years. Louis continued his career in the investment world until his retirement. He was a charter member of the New England Independent Broker Dealers Association, Past Governor of the Boston Stock Exchange and a member of the US Masters Swimmers.



He loved teaching others how to become better at what they loved. He was fondly known to others as "Uncle Louie". He had a great sense of humor and zest for life. He loved being around people, enjoying life and making people laugh. Cheers to a life well lived!



