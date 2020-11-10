11/10/1928 - 11/5/2020
FITCHBURG
Louis G. Buratti Sr., 91 years old, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is the son of the late Biagio and Agnese (Mandozzi) Buratti. He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Aubin and her husband, Roger Aubin of Sterling, Roberta Buratti-Aikey of Fitchburg, and their sister Cheryl Shea and her husband, Brian Shea of Russell, and his significant other Tee Cummings of Fitchburg; his grandchildren, Stephanie Allsopp and her husband Aaron Allsopp of Littleton, Jason Aubin and his wife Beth Aubin of Templeton, Joshua Aubin and his fiancé Jared Rowland of Gardner, Kimberly Aubin and her significant other, Bolivar Cedeno of Sterling, Matthew Aikey of Fitchburg, Zachary Aikey and his fiancé Kayley Negri of Lowell, Jackie Appleton and her husband Joey Appleton of Fitchburg; his great grandchildren, Bella Allsopp, Noah Allsopp, Cole Allsopp, Daniel Aubin, Benjamin Aubin, Specialist Alana Winston of Fort Drum, New York (U.S. Army), Sammy Winston of Belchertown, Isaac Cedeno of Sterling, and Ava Aikey of Leominster. He is predeceased by his son, Louis G. Buratti Jr., his brother Ralph Buratti, sisters Domenica Perla, Mary Iacabone, Olympia Perla, and Gloria Beike.
Mr. Buratti was born in Fitchburg on November 10, 1928, graduated from Fitchburg High School, and went on to earn his degree as an ICC Practitioner. He enlisted in the US Army, becoming a Sergeant during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge he became the traffic manager for Foster Grant Company in Leominster for many years. He also was the lead traffic manager for Central New England Warehouse in Worcester; he founded Central Freight Auditing in Sterling, was the Senior Director of Freight Auditing of LGB in Leominster, Liberty Logistics in Leominster and GG Global in Fitchburg. He was an active, lifelong member of St. Anthony di Padua Church in Fitchburg. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox, Patrots, Celtics and Bruins. He loved playing golf and bocce with his brother, Ralph, and his Mandozzi cousins. Although he loved Italian music he also loved the United States of America and was very proud of his service in the United States Army. He lived his life as a true Christian man with a passion for God and all things right and just. He led by example, walking in kindness, gratefulness, sacrifice, and humility. He loved his family fiercely, was an active participant in all of their lives, seen frequently at their dek hockey, ice hockey, football, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball games, along with cheering competitions and dance recitals. His love for his family and friends was demonstrated by his generosity and everlasting kindness.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 10 am in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louis' memory to St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Louis G. Buratti, Sr