Louis Gerald "Jerry" Samia
Louis Gerald "Jerry" Samia, 80 of Wells, Maine, formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Friday, January 31,2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a fall.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 8,2020 from 12-2 pm. in the Medway Community Church, Medway, funeral service
to follow.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2pm, in the Church of the Cape, Cape Porpoise, ME.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway, MA (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2020