Louis M. DeAmicis, 78, of Leominster, passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Louie was born on February 20, 1941, the son of Mario and Mary (McInerney) DeAmicis. He was a 1959 graduate of Leominster High School where he excelled as a two way lineman for the Blue Devils. Upon graduation, Louie entered the United States Navy and served as a Signal Man, Second Class Petty Officer on the USS Bulwark during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After, Louie managed Greeley Hill Market in Clinton. He worked many years for Tri-Sum Potato Chip Company and spent his later years working in shipping departments at several local plastic manufacturing companies.
Louie enjoyed traveling to Aruba with Mary Ann where he made many friends. He loved attending Maria and Pete's sporting events, spending time in his robust garden, "putting around" in his barn, relaxing on Old Silver Beach with his nieces, and entertaining the many dogs that visited "Camp Lou." He most enjoyed a nice bottle of red wine on "the hill" with his longtime bride.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Ann (Dandini), his son, Michael and daughter, Lynn and her husband, Tim of Leominster. He leaves his grandchildren, Maria and Peter Spylios who will forever cherish their Nono. He leaves his brother, Donald and wife Patricia of Sterling, his brother, Peter of Worcester, and sister-in-law, Susan of Georgia. He was predeceased by his brother, John and sister, Marilyn. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Louie" to his many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Louis M. DeAmicis Memorial Scholarship, c/o Avidia Bank, 470 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA 01453. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Leo's Cemetery, 360 Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA. There are no calling hours.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St. Leominster is directing arrangements.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2020