|
|
Leominster
Louis M. DiRusso, 84, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's home after a long illness. He was born in Leominster on March 21, 1935, son of the late David and Amelia (Cavicchio) DiRusso. He was a graduate of St Bernard's High School, class of 1953 and a member of St Anna's Parish. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps in the years of 1953 to 1956 during the Korean conflict.
He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Cataleta) DiRusso of 58 years. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey DiRusso and his wife Deb, Julie DiRusso, David DiRusso, Margaret Burns and her husband Bob Burns, Christina DiRusso, Katharine Cronin and her husband Dan. One daughter, Jennifer DiRusso, predeceases him.
He has six grandchildren he loved dearly. Ross Caputi, Max Caputi, Alex Burns, Abbey Burns, Samantha Normandin and Maeve Cronin and one great-grandson Bennett Burns.
He is survived by his brother David DiRusso, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Albert, Joe, Frank, Victor, Dante, John, and Peter DiRusso and his three sisters, Gilda Caffoni, Anna Coleman, MaryLou Fusco.
Lou worked for many years at Borden Chemical and Digital. After retirement he worked part time driving for Need-A-Lift Medivan.
Lou was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed many years of bartending, charity work and many Saturdays with friends, most especially Sonny Caron.
Lou was a loving father who cherished his family. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and enjoyed taking care of his home and vegetable garden.
His children would like to thank Heywood Wakefield Commons, Sterling Village Nursing Home, and especially Trinity Hospice Care.
The family would like to give special thanks to Norman "Sonny" & Mary Caron for their years of devotion and friendship to our father. It meant the world to him.
DiRusso
Lou's Funeral will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 15th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus #406, 484 Leominster, St., Leominster, MA 01453.
To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Louis M. DiRusso
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019