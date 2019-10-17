|
|
Louis Napoleon Gagne III
Louis Napoleon Gagne III, age 68, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, October 16, 2019, surrounded by his wife and loving family. He was born September 17, 1951.
Louie attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Fitchburg High School. He loved fishing and hunting, was an avid Boston sports fan, and a member of Painters and Allied Trades. He was a longtime member of the British American Club, Knights of Columbus, Fitchburg Rod and Gun Cluband the South Fitchburg Social Club. Always willing to lend a hand, Louie was a jack-of-all trades.
Survived by his wife Sigrid (Sigi) Parker/Gagne; children, Stephanie Gagne & James Ketterer of Alabama, Louis Napoleon Gagne IV and wife Abigail of Hubbardston, Michael Gagne and fiancé Colleen Guertin of Worcester, and James Gagne of Missouri.
Louie grew up surrounded by his sisters, Katherine Dickerson of Oklahoma and husband Robert, Irene Rochette of Florida and husband David, Denise Murray of Fitchburg, Nancy Gagne of Fitchburg and fiancé Robert Palmer, Mary Nickerson of Harwich and husband Chris, and Ellen Stanley of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis Jr. and Eleanor Gagne and a sister Barbara Helie Clarkson.
He is loved and survived by ten grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Betty.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Knights of Columbus, 165 Electric Avenue, Fitchburg, MA, Friday, October 18, 2019, 1:00 -5:00 pm. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019