Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
81 Sheridan St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Louise A. Morin Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Louise A. Morin, 75, of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA November 2, 1944, daughter of Alphonse and Bernadette (Caouette) Morin and lived in Fitchburg all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School Class of 1962. She then went on to graduate from Fitchburg State College (now University) with her Bachelors and Masters Degree in Education.

Louise was a 4th grade Teacher at the former T.C. Passios Elementary School in Lunenburg, MA for thirty-six years and retired in 2003. Louise was an active volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantry for many years and also enjoyed flower gardening at her home. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church all of her life.

She is survived by her sister with whom she lived, Georgette T. Morin, several cousins, and many close friends.

Morin

Her funeral will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019, with a Mass @ 10am, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours at the funeral home are on Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 6 pm and all are welcome to attend.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 16, 2019
