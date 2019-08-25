|
Louise T. Gagnon, 84 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully in Fitchburg Healthcare where she had been a resident for the past ten years.
She was born April 10, 1935 in Fitchburg, daughter of Henry and Madeline (LeBlanc) Gagnon and lived all of her life in Fitchburg.
She was a graduate of Fitchburg, High School and worked as a telephone operator for New England Tel & Tel for many years before her retirement. Louise was a devoted loving sister to her brother Leo whom she cared for until his passing in 2005.
She leaves many friends and care givers who were so compassionate to her for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 @ 11a.m. at the family lot in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA. All are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.
