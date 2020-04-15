|
|
loving mother and grandmother
Leominster
On Monday, April 13, 2020 loving mother and grandmother Louise Vincent (Lasorsa) Hebert, aged 88, passed away peacefully in the arms of her two daughters Joanne and Michelle at her home in Leominster. Louise was born on May 25, 1931 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Angelo and Anna (Caravella) Lasorsa. She was married to Joseph A. Hebert for 44 years until his death in 1993.
Louise lived most of her life in Fitchburg, and graduated from Fitchburg High School. She worked for Digital Equipment Corp. for several years, and was able to realize her dream when she became the proprietor of a Merle Norman Cosmetic store in Milford, MA, which she ran for many years.
Louise loved to dance, which is how she met Joe. Both she and Joe were excellent dancers. They had a strong circle of friends who they loved to socialize with, and who loved to play practical jokes on each other. One year Louise and family came home to find their Halloween pumpkin stolen from their front porch of their home on Electric Avenue, only to find it mysteriously replaced a few hours later by a pumpkin pie.
Louise and Joe were members of the Oak Hill Country Club for many years, where they enjoyed playing golf and socializing with their close circle of friends. They also loved traveling, where their destinations over the years included Italy, Portugal and Aruba.
Louise was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Leominster. She helped at the church by preparing children for their first communion, and she helped people in assisted-living facilities nearby when they were receiving communion. Louise also believed in serving her community as well as her church, volunteering at the Leominster Hospital for many years in various capacities.
Louise was always a very active woman, and an avid walker. She was able to put her love for walking to work for charity as she raised money on multiple occasions for the Jimmy Fund by walking the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund 26 mile event in Boston. She regularly walked for exercise for years around the cemetery near her house on Electric Avenue, Coggshall Park and more recently at Coolidge Park in Fitchburg with her daughter Joanne and occasionally Michelle. She was always accompanied by one of her grand puppies, Greta Louise or Tazman.
Her children always describe her as being a great cook, and rave about her wonderful Italian dishes, many of which were passed down to her from her mother. Thankfully, she did pass on many of her delicious recipes to her daughters over the years to the delight of her entire family.
Louise had a beautiful smile and a compassionate spirit. She loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren and was always willing to babysit.
Louise leaves behind her two daughters Joanne Zrate of Lunenburg, MA and Michelle Goldsmith of Templeton, MA. In addition to her two beautiful daughters, Louise leaves Joanne's husband Mark Zrate, and their two sons Sean Zrate and his wife Beth, and Chad Zrate and his girlfriend Kendra, their son Chad Joseph, and Kendra's daughter Jaylen and son Nolan. Louise also leaves daughter Michelle's husband Calvin Goldsmith, Michelle's children Anthony Esposito and Mikayla Esposito and Michelle's stepdaughter Elizabeth Goldsmith and stepson Alec Goldsmith.
Louise had 3 brothers and 5 sisters, all of whom predeceased her. Her brothers were Louis Lasorsa, Michael Lasorsa, and Joseph Lasorsa. Her sisters were Mary DiTella, Ida Soldi, Michelina Russo, Gloria Lizotte, and Catherine Leger. Louise is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The burial will be private due to current public health considerations. We understand that your presence can not be with us at this time. If you would like to donate in Louise's name please consider St. Jude's www.stjude.org, The Jimmy Fund www.jimmyfund.org or a .
View the online memorial for Louise Vincent Hebert
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020